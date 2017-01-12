Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Petr Cech believes Arsenal have conceded too many fortuitous goals this season but insists he is playing at a level required to remain first-choice goalkeeper at the club.
Cech, who won the Premier League Golden Glove award last season, has managed just six clean sheets in 20 games this campaign with rivals Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all boasting better defensive records.
"So far it's a kind of a different campaign because I think I have been doing well but if you take clean sheets, we had a run of games where we conceded at least one goal," Cech told the club website (www.arsenal.com).
"The most important thing is obviously that the team wins but it is good sometimes to have a clean sheet and that solid base at the back."
The North London club are fifth in the league and have conceded at least one goal in their last nine games as they trail leaders Chelsea by eight points.
"We have conceded a number of penalties in games where it was the only goal (we let in), so sometimes you have these runs which are a bit unlucky against you but you would like to do something extra and find one extra save," he added.
"Overall, I am playing at the level I need to be at."
Arsenal visit relegation-threatened Swansea City on Saturday before hosting 12th-placed Burnley on Jan. 22.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
MELBOURNE There have been a few false dawns in Grigor Dimitrov's career so it was no surprise that he spent so much time talking about how this year was going to be different after reaching his first grand slam semi-final in three years on Wednesday.
LONDON Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.