Arsenal were dealt a severe blow to their Premier League title hopes with Sunday's 3-2 loss to Manchester United but can quickly get back on track with two wins in four days, goalkeeper Petr Cech has said.

The Gunners are five points back of surprise leaders Leicester City after their Old Trafford defeat but Cech said the table would look healthy for them again if they could beat Swansea City at home on Wednesday and second place Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's North London derby.

"This was a big disappointment for us and is a step back after last week, where we managed to overcome a deficit against Leicester at home," he told reporters.

"This is a step back but we need to keep working.

"We have two important games coming up this week and if we manage to win both, the table might look better again."

