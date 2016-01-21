Football Soccer - Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group F - Emirates Stadium, London, England - 24/11/15Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the third goal for ArsenalReuters / Stefan WermuthLivepic

Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez and playmaker Mesut Ozil are fit for Sunday's Premier League clash with Chelsea, manager Arsene Wenger said.

The league leaders have been without the influential Chilean, who has scored six league goals this season, since late November after he suffered a hamstring injury.

Ozil missed Sunday's goalless draw away at Stoke City with a minor toe injury.

"The good news is that Ozil certainly will be available, and Sanchez ... the next two days will be decisive ... but I think this time he will make it to be available for selection," Wenger told reporters on Thursday.

Midfielder Francis Coquelin is back in full training ahead of schedule after hobbling off against West Bromwich Albion on Nov. 21 while striker Danny Welbeck, who has not played this season, will return to full training next week, Wenger added.

In a further boost for Arsenal, Czech midfielder Tomas Rosicky, who like Welbeck has not played at all this campaign, will be given a run out with the under-21 side on Friday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Justin Palmer)