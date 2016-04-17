Football Soccer - Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Barclays Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 17/4/16Yannick Bolasie celebrates scoring the first goal for Crystal PalaceReuters / Stefan WermuthLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Football Soccer - Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Barclays Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 17/4/16Arsenal's Petr Cech in action Reuters / Stefan WermuthLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Football Soccer - Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Barclays Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 17/4/16Alexis Sanchez scores the first goal for ArsenalReuters / Stefan WermuthLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Football Soccer - Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Barclays Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 17/4/16Arsenal's Danny Welbeck is fouled by Crystal Palace's Scott DannAction Images via Reuters / Tony O'BrienLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Football Soccer - Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Barclays Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 17/4/16Yannick Bolasie scores the first goal for Crystal PalaceReuters / Stefan WermuthLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

LONDON Arsenal had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace after Yannick Bolasie struck a late goal in their Premier League clash on Sunday to leave Arsene Wenger's side looking over their shoulders in the race for a top four place.

Alexis Sanchez put the hosts ahead when he nodded home Danny Welbeck's delightful dinked ball just before halftime but Bolasie equalised with a low drive from the edge of area that beat Petr Cech at his near post in the 82nd minute.

Arsenal dominated possession with Sanchez and Mesut Ozil close to scoring from free kicks, while the Germany midfielder was denied from point-blank range by visiting goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey just before the Chile forward opened the scoring.

Bolasie's leveller shook the fourth-placed home side and they were almost caught out again in stoppage time when only a last-ditch tackle from Gabriel Paulista stopped dangerous winger Wilfried Zaha in his tracks as he burst into the area.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Ken Ferris)