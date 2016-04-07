Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin has hailed the signing of Egyptian international Mohamed Elneny, believing the pair are forming a formidable partnership in the Gunners' engine room.

Elneny joined Arsenal in January from Swiss side Basel and has performed strongly alongside the Frenchman in recent weeks, with central midfielders Jack Wilshere, Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey all out injured.

"It's going well, he's a great addition to the squad," Coquelin told British media.

"He's settled really quickly, because don't forget he's only been here for two months.

"We are getting stronger each game, and if it can carry on this way it will be a good partnership."

Third-placed Arsenal, who trail Premier League leaders Leicester City by 11 points, travel to Upton Park to face sixth-place West Ham United on Saturday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)