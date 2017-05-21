Arsenal have missed out on a place in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years despite beating Everton 3-1 at the Emirates on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Supporters voiced their discontent and urged majority owner Stan Kroenke and under-fire manager Arsene Wenger to leave the club.

Here is some post-match reaction from fans of both clubs:

Arsenal: Arsenal Mania

“I wish this horror season was over already. That marks the end of our top-four run, too. I guess it was an interesting last 10 years or so.

“Arsene Wenger should have capitalised on the winning run with the contract announcement. Now he has to say all sorts of things to justify the next two years. Not so smart now, Wenger.

“He should do the decent thing by walking off the pitch, sit down in his office and craft his resignation speech to be delivered to the media in his post-game press conference.

“This result and conclusion to the season was oh so typical of Arsenal. Everything has gone against us as usual. We're cursed, I swear.

“What a stupid challenge by Laurent Koscielny. That's a very poor end to a poor season. Our most important defender won't be available for the game where we have a slim chance to restore a little bit of pride.

“You can always count on Petr Cech not to save a penalty. We've conceded 10 this season! You might forgive Arsenal for switching off if we didn't have an FA Cup final next week.

“What on earth was Rob Holding doing? It's great to see him reaping the benefits of being a home-grown player. It'll be some makeshift defence we field at Wembley now.

“It was important that we win this game to then carry over the momentum into the final next weekend. Well, so much for that.”

Everton: ToffeeTalk

“Our season finished when we secured seventh place in the table. I don't actually care about today’s result. It would have been nice to see us win but if the team can't even be bothered to put some effort in then I’m not going to allow it to ruin my weekend.

“This team is incredibly weak. They just took the foot off the pedal the second it looked like we could get something out of it. ‘Rabbits in the headlights’ springs to mind.

“Enner Valencia isn't even our player and he was out there working harder than anyone this afternoon. I think Leighton Baines's days in an Everton shirt are numbered. He can take his loopy crosses with him.

“As for want-away Ross Barkley, he had some amazing touches in their area, showed great control but again he proved he always leaves it too late to shoot.

“Ashley Williams should probably have been off but Petr Cech has got a cheek. For a foul deep into our half, he ran 70 yards to get in the referee’s face. I would have booked him for that straight away.

“I don't even really know why but I've developed a real dislike for Arsenal recently with all of their nonsense. From the fans, players and the manager.

“It was quite funny listening to their fans go crazy once the news of Liverpool’s win circulated around the ground.”

(Compiled by Claire Bloomfield; Editing by Clare Fallon)