Everton can regain confidence by beating Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday and set the tone for next season's away form, midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin said ahead of the clubs' final Premier League match of the season.

Everton's dominant home record of just two league losses in 19 games at Goodison Park has helped them secure a seventh-placed finish despite their dismal away record of four wins in 18 away league fixtures so far.

Fifth-placed Arsenal are a point behind fourth-placed Liverpool and must win Sunday's game as they hope to seal a top four finish and qualify for next season's Champions League.

"We want the victory to take into summer and next season," Schneiderlin told the club's website (evertonfc.com).

"It's going to be a hard game because Arsenal still have to play for the Champions League... The main thing we want to do is improve our away form next season and if we can find a bit of confidence in our last game then we will take it into next season."

Schneiderlin also said that Everton must maintain consistent form in both home and away fixtures to finish higher next season.

"We need to find a good balance and not have such different results and performances at home and away. If we do that, we can have a great season and maybe get a place in the top four," he added.

(This story has been refiled to fix headline)

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)