Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has no concerns over his future at the club despite being displaced in the starting line-up by Alexis Sanchez, vowing to fight his way back into manager Arsene Wenger's first-team plans.

Chilean forward Sanchez has shone in the central striker's role, scoring eight goals in 15 appearances this season, while Giroud has missed much of the campaign with a toe injury.

"At this time, the coach has opted for the solution of Sanchez leading the attack, partly because of my injury," the 30-year-old, who has scored three times in his last three games, told French TV show Telefoot.

"So I now hope to get more game time of course. The coach makes his own choices but I am counting on myself to come back strong and I will work hard to do so. I have no doubts over my Arsenal future.

"As with each year, there is competition for places at the big clubs. There are a lot of attackers with different styles of play. We have different profiles and can be used according to the team we are up against, but we can also be played together."

Arsenal's next fixture is a Premier League match at sixth-placed Manchester United on Nov. 19.

