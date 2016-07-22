Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Arsenal have completed the signing of defender Rob Holding on a long-term contract from third tier Bolton Wanderers, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 20-year-old made 30 appearances last season as Bolton were relegated from the championship.
"It's something you dream of as a kid -- I can't wait to get started," Holding told the Arsenal website (www.arsenal.com).
British media reported that Arsenal paid two million pounds for Holding, who can play as a central defender or full back,
He is manager Arsene Wenger's third signing of the close season, following midfielder Granit Xhaka and striker Takuma Asano to the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal, who finished second last season, begin their new campaign on Aug. 14 against Liverpool.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.