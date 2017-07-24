Koscielny has no desire to leave Arsenal

Soccer player Laurent Koscielny from English Premier League club Arsenal wears the 'Third Kit' for the 2017/2018 season as he stands in front of the Sydney Opera House in Sydney Harbour, Australia, July 12, 2017.

(Reuters) - Arsenal centre back Laurent Koscielny has no desire to leave the Premier League club, the France international has said, despite reported interest from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille.

The 31-year-old, who signed a new long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium in January, has been linked with a move to Marseille during the close season transfer window by the French media.

"When I first got here, I didn’t think about how long I would stay at this club -- but now I am starting my eighth season so I am very happy with this," Koscielny told the club website (www.arsenal.com).

"I have a long contract with Arsenal and I have (no reason) to leave the club. I am just here to enjoy my job and give everything for the team, and get the best results for the club. If I can do all of that, then I am happy."

Koscielny said he felt great loyalty towards manager Arsene Wenger, whom he called an inspirational figure.

"I have a big (loyalty) to this club and to the boss (Wenger) too," Koscielny added. "I have stayed here for seven years and I have learnt a lot from him, so I am happy to be here with him and to fight for him because he is a great person."

FA Cup holders Arsenal meet Premier League champions Chelsea in the Community Shield match on Aug. 6 before hosting Leicester City in their opening league game five days later.