Halep pulls out of Birmingham event with ankle injury
BIRMINGHAM, England World number two Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Aegon Classic in Birmingham due to a right ankle injury, organisers said on Thursday.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
Last week Morgan returned from a month-long spell on the sidelines with a back injury during the second leg of a Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, but he failed to complete 90 minutes due to a cramp.
Slimani suffered a groin injury, while midfielder Nampalys Mendy was ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.
"Unfortunately Wes Morgan won't make it (for Wednesday's game with Arsenal)," Shakespeare told a news conference on Monday. "The first impression was it was cramp but I think he just overstretched his hamstring.
"We're hoping the caution on Wednesday will mean we can look to Saturday (against West Brom)."
Leicester, currently 15th in the league, have picked up five victories in their last seven league games to move six points clear of the relegation zone.
Shakespeare, however, is not sure about the points tally needed to survive the drop and has urged his side to keep fighting for results in the final six games of the campaign.
"I'm not sure how many points survival will take. All teams are capable of wind," he added.
"We aren't safe. Even if we get there we've to keep trying to win. Competitiveness is vital in football. We need it to the end."
Following the trip to the Emirates, Leicester travel to the Hawthorns to face eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)
LONDON Mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor has never boxed as either a professional or amateur, but sparring partner Artem Lobov says the Irishman will blast the undefeated Floyd Mayweather when the two meet in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.
AUCKLAND Irish flanker Peter O'Mahony will captain an experienced British and Irish Lions team for the match against the Maori All Blacks on Saturday but tour skipper Sam Warburton gets another chance to press his claim for a test spot from the bench.