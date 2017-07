We have not bid for Mbappe - Wenger

Football Soccer - France v England - International Friendly - Stade de France, St Denis, France - June 13, 2017 France's Kylian Mbappe at the end of the match Reuters / Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has denied that the club have made a bid for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, whom he believes will stay at the French club.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the 18-year-old who has become one of Europe's most sought-after strikers.

"We have not made any offer,' Wenger told reporters after Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Saturday.

"I think he will stay, it looks like that. One more season. Maybe he has too much choice. In the end, people don't move.

"What we know now is that Mbappe is over 100 million (pounds) and after that it's free to imagine what you want," said Wenger.

Wenger also said that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would stay despite interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

"Hundred percent I expect him to stay," he said. "No matter what happens he will stay."