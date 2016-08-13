Arsenal have named defender Per Mertesacker as their new club captain following the departure of Mikel Arteta this summer, the club said on Saturday.

"Per is a very respected figure in the dressing room, is loved as well and is also a very demanding figure," Arsene Wenger told Arsenal Player on Saturday. "I think it is absolutely natural to be (him)."

The 31-year-old Mertesacker, who signed for Arsenal in 2011, helped the club to FA Cup victories in 2014 and 2015 but will be missing for the first four months of this season after picking up a knee injury in a friendly against Lens in July.

Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign at home against Liverpool on Sunday.

