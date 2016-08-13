Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Arsenal have named defender Per Mertesacker as their new club captain following the departure of Mikel Arteta this summer, the club said on Saturday.
"Per is a very respected figure in the dressing room, is loved as well and is also a very demanding figure," Arsene Wenger told Arsenal Player on Saturday. "I think it is absolutely natural to be (him)."
The 31-year-old Mertesacker, who signed for Arsenal in 2011, helped the club to FA Cup victories in 2014 and 2015 but will be missing for the first four months of this season after picking up a knee injury in a friendly against Lens in July.
Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign at home against Liverpool on Sunday.
(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Toby Davis)
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.