Arsenal's David Ospina scores an own goal and the second goal for Olympiacos

The fallout from Arsenal's Champions League loss to Olympiakos Piraeus spilled over into the news conference before their Manchester United game, with Arsene Wenger nearly storming out after being asked why he picked David Ospina ahead of Petr Cech.

Goalkeeper Ospina mishandled a corner and dropped the ball over his line in midweek to give the visitors their second goal of the match, which the Greek side won 3-2.

"I do not want to come back on that. I don't change a word of what I said. I have two world-class goalkeepers," a livid Wenger told reporters ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash with table-toppers United.

"Do not come always back with that same story. I think you lack a bit creativity in the press, you all follow a bandwagon that is very, very, very, very boring," .

"It's the easiest choice I have to make, to pick one of those two. Look, stop that story, or we stop the press conference. If you question Ospina, I question your knowledge of football.

"Nobody analysed the numbers. It's depressing. Yes, the goalkeeper made a mistake, but we could still have won the game," the 65-year-old added.

Currently fourth in the table, Arsenal have a 24 percent win rate against United in the league, their lowest against any team in the competition, and their hopes to improve that record have suffered a blow, with defender Laurent Koscielny ruled out of the tie.

The France international was forced off in the 57th minute of the match again Olympiakos with a hamstring injury.

Wenger also confirmed that midfielders Mathieu Flamini and Mikel Arteta, both of whom missed Tuesday's game, have not recovered in time to face the Red Devils.

"Koscielny will be out. Flamini and Arteta will also be missing," the Frenchman said.

