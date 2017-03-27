Rugby - Underhill to win first England cap in Argentina
SANTA FE, Argentina Sam Underhill has been selected to make his England debut amongst three changes made by coach Eddie Jones to his team for the second test against Argentina on Saturday.
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil insists he is comfortable at the North London club and will make a decision regarding his future soon with the German's contract due to expire at the end of next season.
Manager Arsene Wenger said last week that contract negotiations with key players Ozil and striker Alexis Sanchez were on hold until the end of the current campaign.
"Do you think Arsene Wenger tells the journalists (about my future) before he tells me? I know him differently," Ozil told German newspaper Die Welt.
"I have a contract until 2018 in London and I feel very comfortable there. We'll talk soon and then make a decision."
Arsenal have slipped to sixth in the Premier League, losing four of their last six encounters in all competition, including a 10-2 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Ozil acknowledged the recent slump in form and said his side was hoping to finish the season strongly.
"Of course, we have had a difficult time recently and we are not satisfied with sixth place," the 28-year-old German added.
"I am convinced, however, that we will catch up again soon."
Arsenal trail fourth-placed Liverpool by six points and are hosting third-placed Manchester City on Sunday.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
