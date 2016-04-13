Football Soccer - FC Barcelona v Arsenal - UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg - The Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain - 16/3/16Arsenal's Mesut Ozil warms up ahead of the matchAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Midfielder Mesut Ozil is looking to reassure Arsenal's fans that he is committed to fighting for honours until the end of the season after saying last month that the club only had an outside chance of winning any silverware.

The German international has a league-leading 18 assists so far this campaign, but is concerned his languid playing style could give supporters the impression that he is not up for the task of chasing down Premier League leaders Leicester City.

"My goal is to make sure my body language is right," the German told Standard Sport.

"When I make a mistake, I get annoyed and you can tell from my body language. But these days I try to make sure that I don't do that anymore because in football you can make mistakes and play a bad pass.

"It is more for the fans, the people who watch the game, (rather than team-mates), because they might think that I'm not fighting anymore."

Arsenal are third in the table, 13 points behind Leicester and have a game in hand over the leaders.

Ozil appeared to have given up on their chances of winning the title last month when he told German website spox.com that Arsenal had "mucked it up" by not playing to their potential against the so-called smaller teams.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)