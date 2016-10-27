Arsenal striker Lucas Perez will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Sunderland after picking up an injury against Reading in the League Cup on Tuesday, according to a source at the club.

The 28-year-old limped off with an ankle injury in the second half of the 2-0 victory after a tackle by Reading's Danzell Gravenberch, and could be facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is expected to reveal the full extent of the Spaniard's injury at his press conference on Friday.

Perez has made three Premier League appearances and two in the League Cup for Arsenal since signing from Deportivo La Coruna in the transfer window. He has scored two goals for the club so far.

