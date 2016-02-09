Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey hopes the North London can choke Leicester City's unexpected Premier League title charge after picking up their first win in five matches in Sunday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Arsene Wenger's men, who are third in the table after 25 games, host the table-topping Foxes on Sunday seeking to reduce the gap between the two sides to two points.

Arsenal were tipped to win their fourth league title under Wenger when they started 2016 on top of the league, however, they went off the boil in January, winning just one of their four league games that month.

"It was important to bounce back from the results we have had of late. So it was important to stay in touching distance of Leicester," Ramsey told British media.

"What they have done this season is quite remarkable but we have got to be right on it to get all three points. It was important to win at Bournemouth.

"Hopefully now we can take away this momentum and come away with a victory against Leicester as well. We are in a good position now and hopefully we can maintain this."

The importance of the clash was not lost on young right back Hector Bellerin, who has urged his team mates not to be overwhelmed by the occasion and just focus on picking up three points.

"It doesn't matter who you play, you need to get the three points. Obviously, this will be one of the more important ones but we need to play it like any other game," the 20-year-old said.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)