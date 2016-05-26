Arsenal's Tomas Rosicky has said he still has plenty to offer and is keen to continue playing, even though a series of long-term injuries limited the midfielder to just a few minutes of playing time last season.

The 35-year-old made just 170 Premier League appearances for Arsene Wenger's men in the decade after joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in 2006. With his injuries making him an intermittent player, the club has decided against giving him a new contract.

Despite his lack of game time, Rosicky was named in his Czech Republic's 25-man provisional squad for next month's European Championship in France. They will meet holders Spain, Croatia and Turkey in Group D.

"Right after the injury I knew that I did not want to end my career like this," Rosicky told reporters in Prague.

"I started to get messages, not only from my teammates but from people from all around the world, saying that my story is a great inspiration for the others.

"I got a message from a boy in a camp in Syria that one of the remaining hopes he has is wanting to see me playing again. That touched me," Rosicky, added.

