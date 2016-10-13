Swansea City's newly-appointed manager Bob Bradley has urged his struggling side to take the game to Arsenal in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Bradley, the former U.S. national team manager, became the first American coach in England's top flight when he was appointed by Swansea earlier this month following the departure of Italian Francesco Guidolin.

The Welsh side are fourth from bottom, having taken just four points from their opening seven games, and face an Arsenal side in third and two points off the summit.

"We have to make sure that defensively, the distance between our lines is right and our awareness is right. But we also have to go there with confidence when we have the ball. We have to go to play -- to play passes forward," Bradley told reporters.

"When you go away, you have to have the confidence to have people in front of the ball and play passes that break through the lines and create advantages.

"To win there we will have to play well -- all the details need to be right. Arsenal's football speaks for itself. All of us know what they are all about as a team."

Bradley said that forward Fernando Llorente and winger Jefferson Montero are both doubts for Saturday's match.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)