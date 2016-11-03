Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Arsenal during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Second-placed Arsenal host arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday with home manager Arsene Wenger looking to end the only unbeaten record in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham, who are fifth but have not won in their last four league outings, will be eager to give their title hopes a lift.

We look back at five memorable North London derbies.

TOTTENHAM 2 ARSENAL 1 April 2010

This meeting saw Tottenham all but end Arsenal's hopes of winning the league.

A 30-metre strike from Danny Rose, on his full league debut, set Spurs up for victory and Gareth Bale got the second.

Nicklas Bendtner pulled one back but the hosts held out for their first derby victory in a decade, made all the sweeter for its impact on Arsenal's title hopes.

ARSENAL 4 TOTTENHAM 4 October 2008

Spurs had not won at Arsenal since 1993 and they needed a dramatic late comeback to secure a draw in this league game.

Former Arsenal midfielder David Bentley scored a stunning volley from 40 metres to get Harry Redknapp's second game as Spurs boss off to a flying start.

Mikael Silvestre, William Gallas, Robin van Persie and Emmanuel Adebayor then put Arsenal 4-2 up, after Darren Bent had also netted for Spurs.

Jermaine Jenas curled in what looked like a consolation goal with a minute left but there was still time for Aaron Lennon to grab a last-gasp equaliser.

TOTTENHAM 4 ARSENAL 5 November 2004

Martin Jol must have wondered what he signed up for after watching this nine-goal classic in his first league game as Spurs manager.

Nourredine Naybet and Thierry Henry scored at either end before some shambolic defending opened the floodgates in the second half.

A Lauren penalty and a goal by Patrick Vieira put Arsenal 3-1 ahead before Jermain Defoe and Ledley King made it 3-3.

Freddie Ljungberg and Robert Pires then struck for Arsenal, only for Frederic Kanoute to set up a nervous finale with a late goal for Spurs.

TOTTENHAM 3-1 ARSENAL April 1991

The first FA Cup semi-final to be played at Wembley was a special occasion that contained one of the finest goals scored in the competition.

Terry Venables' Spurs took the lead after five minutes when Paul Gascoigne smashed a 35-metre free kick into the top corner beyond keeper David Seaman.

Gary Lineker doubled their advantage before Alan Smith pulled one back before the break.

A semi-fit Gascoigne hobbled off to a standing ovation before Lineker sealed the win.

TOTTENHAM 0 ARSENAL 1 May 1971

What a way for Arsenal to land their first league title in 18 years, at their bitter rivals.

The visitors went into the game knowing a goalless draw would be enough to pip Leeds United to the crown.

They were all set to achieve that but added a dash of glory two minutes from time when Ray Kennedy headed the only goal.

Five days later Arsenal beat Liverpool in the FA Cup final at Wembley to become the first team to win the 'double' since Tottenham in 1961.

