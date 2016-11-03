LONDON Tottenham Hotspur will make the short journey across North London on Sunday as they look to close the gap to their local rivals Arsenal in the Premier League.

Here is what the fans have to say about their respective clubs:

Akhil Vyas, Arsenal Supporters Trust:

"We’re playing quite well at the moment and Spurs probably aren’t, given they haven’t won in six games -- but form goes out of the window in a North London derby.

"If Harry Kane does return it will be a huge boost for them because they are struggling to score goals, certainly in open play. Even if he does return, he’ll be quite rusty and might not be able to last for a full 90 minutes so if we can keep him quiet for 50-60 minutes then we might see him off.

"As fans we feel quite confident. We are going into the game three points above them and we know it is a massive opportunity to build a six-point gap. I think we can win 3-1 on Sunday.

"Arsene Wenger is doing everything right at the moment. Those Wenger in/Wenger out debates have kind of gone away in recent weeks. That’s not to say they won’t come back if we blow up in February or March but at the moment the fan base is united.

"The player that has impressed me the most this season is Theo Walcott. He didn’t turn up last year. He completely lost confidence and he was scared every time he got the ball.

"Since then he’s had a wake up call. Now his work rate has improved, he’s chasing every ball, he’s scoring goals, he’s getting assists and he is taking shots from outside of the area. Without those goals we wouldn’t be where we are."

Martin Buhagiar, Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust:

"There is a lot of nervous tension around. We’ve had a run of results where we don’t seem to be clicking and goal scoring seems to be a problem at the moment and we’ve had a few draws. I’ll say the game will finish 2-2 on Sunday.

"Arsenal seem to have turned a corner and are getting some decent results. Even if we were playing well and winning every game four or five nil, when this game comes around form does tend to go out of the window.

"It’s obviously hard for me to be too complimentary about Arsenal but they brushed Chelsea aside and when the big games do come along, a bit like us, they turn it on.

"I would be surprised if Mauricio Pochettino starts Harry Kane but you never know because he has been training all week. He’s only been out for five or six weeks so you would expect there to be some match fitness still there.

"I feel a bit for (Vincent) Janssen because he’s a brilliant player in terms of the way he holds the ball up. He just needs a partner, whether or not we see him and Kane playing together eventually, who knows?

"In the Wenger years we haven’t had that stability in terms of a manager but Pochettino has come in and switched the club’s mentality. We are no longer that Tottenham with the soft centre, it’s wonderful for us to see that. He rotates the squad very cleverly and at the end of the season we will see the benefit of that.

"Victor Wanyama has been an absolute sensation since he arrived but the player that has impressed me the most this season is Toby Alderweireld. He’s just so consistent and we have missed him at the back whilst he has been injured. He also brings the ball out and pings these crossfield passes to the full backs and our game is all about the full backs getting forward."

(Editing by Toby Davis)