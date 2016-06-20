Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
Striker Jamie Vardy is likely to turn down a move to Arsenal and stay at Premier League Champions Leicester City, the north London club's manager Arsene Wenger has said.
British media reported earlier this month that Arsenal, Premier League runners-up last season, had triggered a buy-out clause in the 29-year-old's contract with a bid of around 20 million pounds ($29.2 million).
Vardy, the Premier League's joint second-highest scorer last season with 24 goals, was expected to decide on his future after the Euro 2016 tournament in France, where he is on duty with England, but Wenger indicated the move was now unlikely.
"Jamie Vardy is, at the moment, at Leicester and from what I know, he will stay at Leicester," the Frenchman said in an interview on Chinese television.
Vardy scored his first goal of the Euros when he came off the bench in England's 2-1 win against Wales on Thursday, and is set to make his first start of the tournament against Slovakia on Monday.
($1 = 0.6852 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.