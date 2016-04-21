LONDON Tottenham Hotspur would be worthy winners of the Premier League title according to West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis who is looking forward to a new team collecting the trophy.

He praised the work being done by Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose side are chasing down leaders Leicester City and welcome lowly West Brom to White Hart Lane on Monday.

"It's going to be a tough game. Spurs have been absolutely fantastic this year," Pulis told a news conference after his side had slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal on Thursday.

"They play together as a team are very well coached and they've got some outstanding players. And they will push Leicester all the way."

Tottenham are five points behind the Foxes with four games remaining this season. Leicester, who were nearly relegated lat season, are aiming for their first top flight title while Spurs have not won the league since their double year of 1961.

"As a football man, I'd like to see Leicester win it. But if they don't you couldn't pick a better team than Tottenham to pick the trophy up because it's someone different," Pulis said."

"I think it's great for English football that at the end of this year, we're going to have someone different lifting that trophy."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Ken Ferris)