Manchester City defender Gael Clichy has warned Arsenal fans calling for manager Arsene Wenger to stand down when his contract expires at the end of the season to "be careful what you wish for".

Supporters have voiced their discontent over Arsenal's form with the club in danger of missing out on a Premier League top-four finish for the first time since 1996.

Clichy, who played under Wenger at Arsenal for eight seasons, said there was no guarantee someone else could do a better job at the London club given its spending policies.

"If you take him off and you bring someone else with the same structure, would he be better? Would he do better? I'm not sure," Clichy told the reporters.

"If the club is spending more money and they have the players they need, then perhaps Wenger is the perfect man.

"You always want something new when you are used to something and what you get is probably most of the time not better ... so you have to be careful what you wish for."

Arsenal, who drew 2-2 with Manchester City at the weekend and have gone three league games without a win, are in sixth place, seven points behind City in fourth but with a game in hand. Arsenal host West Ham United on Wednesday.

