LEICESTER, England An irate Arsene Wenger defended Arsenal's transfer policy in light of mounting criticism after the club were left waiting for their first win of the season following a 0-0 draw at Leicester City on Saturday.

Having seen an inexperienced defence containing new signing Rob Holding exposed by Liverpool in the Premier League last week, Wenger's side were largely toothless in attack against champions Leicester.

However, the French coach again said a significant transfer outlay was not necessarily the answer to Arsenal's perceived failings.

"I'm a bit fed up to say the same thing...we analyse everything and then make the right signings," Wenger told reporters.

"What matters to me is that you have 600 employees and can afford to pay them."

While many of their rivals have been free-spending in recent weeks, Arsenal's one significant signing has been Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka from Borussia Moenchengladbach for 30 million pounds.

The acquisition of Holding, a two million pounds purchase from third-tier Bolton Wanderers, comes in stark contrast to Manchester City's 47.5 million pounds signing of Everton's John Stones.

"It's not just about spending the money. We are ready to spend the money but we have to find players who will improve our team," said Wenger.

"Nobody speaks about the performance of Rob Holding today, he is English, he is 20 years old, you should be happy, but I'm sorry he didn't cost 55 million pounds."

