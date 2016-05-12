Arsenal are moving the in right direction but must be more clinical in front of goal next season, midfielder Jack Wilshere has said.

Arsenal are third in the league -- 12 points behind champions Leicester City -- and need a draw from their last game to seal automatic qualification for the Champions League next season.

Wilshere said the players were disappointed that their title challenge crumbled but were confident of an improved display next term.

"I think of the games that didn't go our way like Swansea at home. There are a lot of chances we create with the likes of (Mesut) Ozil, Alexis (Sanchez) and (Danny) Welbeck, we just have to be a bit more clinical," Wilshere told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

"I think (we are moving in the right direction). We put up a big challenge this year, and OK it didn't work out... we put up more of a fight than previous years."

Arsene Wenger's men finish their league campaign against relegated Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)