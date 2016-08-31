LONDON Arsenal's England midfielder Jack Wilshere, who has suffered a string of injuries, has joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan, the Premier League clubs said on Wednesday.

Once regarded as one of the brightest young hopes in English football, Wilshere, 24, has slipped down the pecking order at Arsenal after two seasons in which he played 17 league games.

"Jack is a fantastic addition to the club," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blank told the club's official website. (www.afcb.co.uk)

"He is a player that needs no introduction and one that, quite rightly, our supporters will be excited to see in a Bournemouth shirt."

Wilshere was picked for Euro 2016 despite not starting a match until the final fixture of last season, but was omitted when new England manager Sam Allardyce named his first squad, for Sunday's World Cup qualifier in Slovakia.

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew had earlier confirmed to Sky Sports that he had been interested in signing Wilshere.

"He will bring a wealth of international and Premier League experience," added Blake, "so we are delighted to be able to welcome a player of his calibre to the club."

Bournemouth have taken one point from their opening three fixtures of the season.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue)