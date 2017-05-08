Fakhar, Amir sparkle as Pakistan stun India
LONDON Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Amir shone as Pakistan defied the odds to overwhelm arch-rivals India by 180 runs and pull off a major upset in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka could miss Wednesday's Premier League game at Southampton due to a recurring ankle injury, manager Arsene Wenger said after his side's 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.
Xhaka, who sustained an ankle injury during Arsenal's loss at Tottenham Hotspur on April 30, scored the opening goal at the Emirates on Sunday but was forced off in the 76th minute.
"He got injured last time and he got a recurrence of that," Wenger said after the game.
"We'll see. I don't know," Wenger said when asked if he was fit for the trip to St Mary's Stadium.
Xhaka, who joined Arsenal before the start of the season, has scored four goals in 41 appearances for the club in all competitions.
"He has improved from the start to now," Wenger told the BBC. "He is slowly getting stature in the middle of the park."
Sixth-placed Arsenal beat Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup in January but have recorded one league win in their last six visits to St Mary's.
(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)
LONDON Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Amir shone as Pakistan defied the odds to overwhelm arch-rivals India by 180 runs and pull off a major upset in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.
Croatia's Donna Vekic came from a set down to win the Nottingham grasscourt event in a pulsating final against Britain's Johanna Konta on Sunday to remind the tennis world why she was once considered one of the game's hottest prospects.
KAZAN, Russia Mexico claimed a 2-2 draw with Portugal in their Confederations Cup opener on Sunday with a last-gasp equaliser by Hector Moreno after Cedric seemed to have won the game for the European champions with a goal five minutes from time.