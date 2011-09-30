West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Arsenal goalkeeper Manuel Almunia has joined English second-tier side West Ham United on an emergency one-month loan deal, the clubs said on Friday.
Almunia, who has made 175 appearances for Arsenal since joining in 2004, had fallen behind Polish keepers Wojciech Szczesny and Lukasz Fabianski in the pecking order.
The 34-year-old Spaniard, whose seven years at Arsenal have combined moments of brilliance with occasional blunders, joined West Ham after first-choice keeper Robert Green was ruled out for around six weeks with a knee injury.
"It's a big 'Thank you' again to (Arsenal manager) Arsene Wenger and Arsenal for allowing us to get such a high-class and experienced goalkeeper to come in and fill-in for Robert for the time being," West Ham manager Sam Allardyce said on the east London club's website (www.whufc.com).
"We hope that the huge amount of experience he has had at Arsenal and the football he has played on a regular basis will stand us in good stead here at West Ham and more and more clean sheets will come from his presence in goal."
Almunia is set to make his West Ham debut against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
(Writing by Toby Davis in London; editing by Mark Meadows)
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.