Chelsea's Andre Schurrle (R) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal against Arsenal during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs (front L) is shown a red card by referee Andre Marriner (front R) during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Arsenal won their appeal on Monday over Kieran Gibbs being wrongfully dismissed in the 6-0 hammering at Chelsea, with real culprit Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also let off a ban by the Football Association.

Oxlade-Chamberlain used his hand to divert a shot in Saturday's Premier League match but referee Andre Marriner sent off left back Gibbs in a case of mistaken identity despite Oxlade-Chamberlain owning up to the foul.

The FA said in a statement that not only would Gibbs' offence be transferred to Oxlade-Chamberlain but that the case was one of wrongful dismissal.

Arsenal had argued the ball would have gone wide if the midfielder had not handled and therefore did not constitute denying a goal.

"This claim was upheld meaning Oxlade-Chamberlain will not serve any suspension with the standard punishment withdrawn with immediate effect," the FA said.

Despite his double error, the Premier League said on Monday that Marriner would not be demoted and would take charge of Southampton against Newcastle United on Saturday.

