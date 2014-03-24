Rivals are closer, warns Mercedes F1 boss
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
LONDON Arsenal won their appeal on Monday over Kieran Gibbs being wrongfully dismissed in the 6-0 hammering at Chelsea, with real culprit Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also let off a ban by the Football Association.
Oxlade-Chamberlain used his hand to divert a shot in Saturday's Premier League match but referee Andre Marriner sent off left back Gibbs in a case of mistaken identity despite Oxlade-Chamberlain owning up to the foul.
The FA said in a statement that not only would Gibbs' offence be transferred to Oxlade-Chamberlain but that the case was one of wrongful dismissal.
Arsenal had argued the ball would have gone wide if the midfielder had not handled and therefore did not constitute denying a goal.
"This claim was upheld meaning Oxlade-Chamberlain will not serve any suspension with the standard punishment withdrawn with immediate effect," the FA said.
Despite his double error, the Premier League said on Monday that Marriner would not be demoted and would take charge of Southampton against Newcastle United on Saturday.
ZURICH FIFA has banned a Ghanaian match official from soccer for life after he took part in match manipulation during a World Cup qualifier, the sport's governing body said on Monday.
A rejuvenated Roger Federer beat fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka 6-4 7-5 in the BNP Paribas Open final on Sunday to earn a record-tying fifth Indian Wells title and the distinction of being the tournament's oldest winner.