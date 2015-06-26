Football - Chelsea v Sunderland - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 24/5/15Chelsea's Petr CechAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ''live'' services....

LONDON Chelsea's Petr Cech will undergo a medical with Arsenal on Friday, according to British media reports, after the clubs agreed a fee for the 33-year-old goalkeeper.

The BBC said Cech, who was displaced as Chelsea's first-choice keeper by Belgium's Thibaut Courtois last season, had agreed personal terms with Arsenal and would become their first close-season signing.

Cech, who joined Chelsea in 2004 from French club Stade Rennais, played 16 times for Jose Mourinho's side last season.

The goalkeeper position has been an issue for Arsenal over recent years with Wojciech Szczesny and David Ospina sharing the role last season.

