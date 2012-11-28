Chief Executive Officer of Arsenal Ivan Gazidis talks during an interview with Reuters in his office in London June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (

Arsenal's chief executive Ivan Gazidis has joined the European Club Association (ECA) and will represent the body on UEFA's Professional Strategy Council, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Gazidis, 48, replaces Manchester United CEO David Gill who has stepped aside from his position on the ECA Executive Board.

The ECA represents 207 European clubs including 10 English Premier League sides including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

UEFA's Professional Strategy Council is responsible for directing and creating policy for European footballs governing body.

"I am delighted to be joining these important groups which are hugely influential in the future direction of the game in Europe. I am looking forward to representing the top European clubs in many important debates as we move ahead," Gazidis told the club's website (www.Arsenal.com).

