Murray wins first title of year in Dubai
World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League leaders, the club said on Monday.
The 18-year-old Germany youth international signed his first professional contract in mid-2012, and has made four league appearances, scoring in the 2-1 victory over Swansea City in September.
"He has technical ability, he has power, he has pace, he has finishing quality and he can give a final ball," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).
"He's a powerful offensive player and I believe that he will be a great player for Arsenal Football Club."
The length of the contract was not disclosed.
March 4 Liverpool rediscovered flashes of their most vibrant attacking form to repel an Arsenal fightback at a jubilant Anfield on Saturday and leapfrog Arsene Wenger's men in the battle for Champions League places.
BELGRADE Britain's Richard Kilty overcame a sluggish start to retain his 60 metres title at the European indoor athletics championships on Saturday.