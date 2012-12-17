New York Red Bulls head of global soccer Gerard Houllier said Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had not yet contacted him over a loan return for striker Thierry Henry.

Henry has been photographed at Arsenal's matches this season sparking speculation he could return to the Emirates, as he did in January 2012, to keep himself fit during Major League Soccer's off-season.

Used by Wenger as an impact player from the bench, Henry netted late winners against Leeds United in the FA Cup and Sunderland in the Premier League.

"For now, we have not had any formal request from Arsene Wenger to loan Thierry Henry," Houllier told Canal Plus in France.

"I am not sure both parties want to have this second comeback. I think Thierry needs rest. He is about to become a father and I think he will want to enjoy the break."

Wenger himself has been reluctant to comment on the possibility of Henry's return and said last week there was nothing to report.

(Reporting By Mark Pangallo; editing by Toby Davis)