India need seven wickets for victory on final day
India's spinners sent back the top three Bangladesh batsmen in the second innings of the one-off test at Hyderabad on Sunday to keep the hosts on course for victory.
LONDON Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack following a bout of pneumonia, the Premier League club said on Sunday.
The 76-year-old was taken ill on Friday, according to the Arsenal website (www.arsenal.com).
A statement read: "Everyone at Arsenal Football Club sends their support and best wishes to chairman Peter Hill-Wood. Peter is making a good recovery.
"The club wishes Peter a full and speedy return to health and our thoughts are with him and his family at this time."
Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League after a poor start to the season with manager Arsene Wenger under pressure like never before in his long reign.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Mark Meadows)
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Switzerland's Beat Feuz sent the home fans wild as he won downhill gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Sunday.
STOCKHOLM Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala swept to a stunning victory in Rally Sweden, winning the final three stages on Sunday in his Toyota Yaris to claim his fourth victory in the race and climb to the top of the World Championship rankings after two events.