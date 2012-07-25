Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger applauds after their Premier League match against Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke-On-Trent, central England, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday the Premier League club are still active in the transfer market and will bring new players in to bolster their squad.

Wenger, who has added Lukas Podolski and Olivier Giroud during the off season, would not be drawn on specific targets after British media reports linked Spain and Malaga winger Santi Cazorla with a move to the Gunners.

The Frenchman also said he was keen to ensure injured players such as Jack Wilshere returned to duty fully fit.

Wilshere, a vital element of Arsenal's midfield, was ruled out of the 2011-12 season with an ankle injury and is still continuing his rehabilitation.

"I am ready to talk a lot, but not a lot about transfers, because it is a very fragile subject and a very secret subject," Wenger said on Arsenal's website (www.arsenal.com).

"We bought Giroud and Podolski, and I hope that we 'bought' (Abou) Diaby and Wilshere too, who didn't play at all last season.

"We will add Wilshere to the squad as soon as possible. But we are not at the end of it (transfers) -- we will still bring players in."

Wenger reiterated his stance on captain Robin van Persie's future, saying he hopes to keep the Dutchman at the club.

"There is nothing to elaborate," Wenger said. "The options are clear - we want to keep our players. I would be happy for him to stay in the English Premier League -- at Arsenal."

Van Persie, who has a year remaining on his current Emirates deal, announced earlier this month he would not extend his contract.

As part of Arsenal's pre-season tour, they are currently in China's capital, Beijing, where they will play Premier League champions Manchester City at the Bird's Nest stadium on Friday.

(Reporting By Mark Pangallo, editing by Stephen Wood)