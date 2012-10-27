Jack Wilshere of Arsenal smiles as he takes his seat on the subs bench before his team's English Premier League soccer match against Norwich at Carrow Road in Norwich, October 20, 2012. EUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Jack Wilshere, who last played for Arsenal in the final game of the 2010-11 season, made his comeback in the 1-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England international had been sidelined for more than 17 months because of an ankle problem.

Wilshere, 20, played for 67 minutes against Rangers at The Emirates before being replaced by winger Theo Walcott.

"I told him he was playing at 10.30am today. Sometimes I think it is better you don't have much time to think about it when you have been out for a long time," manager Arsene Wenger told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

"He gave everything and what he is missing he will get through competition. He still misses a bit of the pace of the game, the rhythm of the game, but overall what he did was class."

Wilshere was on the receiving end of one particularly tough tackle from Rangers midfielder Esteban Granero.

"What is good is that he got kicked today and had no problem," added Wenger. "I thought it was a very hard tackle but the referee decided not to give a yellow card.

"After a game like that I will certainly not play him on Tuesday against Reading in the League Cup. Will I play him next week? I don't know."

Arsenal's French defender Bacary Sagna also returned for his first game of the season after recovering from a broken leg.

Mikel Arteta scored the only goal in the 84th minute to lift Wenger's team up to fourth in the table, seven points behind leaders Chelsea who host Manchester United on Sunday.

Rangers, who had Stephane M'bia sent off late in the second half, are still bottom.

(Reporting by Mike Collett and Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)