LONDON Arsenal's Premier League match against West Ham United on December 26 has been postponed due to proposed industrial action on London Underground, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As a result of Monday's strike ballot and the proposed industrial action on London Underground on Boxing Day, Arsenal's Premier League match against West Ham United at Emirates Stadium, originally planned for Wednesday, 26 December, has been postponed," Arsenal said.

"The Club liaised closely with all the relevant agencies, including the Metropolitan Police, Transport for London, London Underground, The Premier League, West Ham United FC and Islington Council, in order to reach this decision."

Arsenal said the fixture would be rescheduled for either Wednesday January 23 (07:45 p.m.) or Saturday January 26 (03:00 p.m.).

"The date of the fixture will be determined by the results in the FA Cup third round, which is being played on the weekend of Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6," added the statement.

