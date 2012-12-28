West Brom's Pulis blasts Stoke for 'disgraceful' comments
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has lashed out at his former club Stoke City and labelled claims he called their skipper Ryan Shawcross a "loser" as "absolutely disgraceful".
LONDON Olivier Giroud and Tomas Rosicky are set to return to the Arsenal lineup when the north London club host Newcastle United at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.
The French striker and Czech midfielder both missed Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic last Saturday due to illness.
Wenger dampened speculation that the club's leading goal scorer Thierry Henry, who has been training with the team, was set for a remarkable second loan spell with the Gunners.
" very close but, at the moment, I think he has had a second spell at the Club that was very successful. You have to be cautious that it's not one time too many," he told reporters.
" not completely ruled it out but I haven't spoken about it with him at all."
The 35-year-old French striker currently plays in the United States for the New York Red Bulls.
Injury-prone French midfielder Abou Diaby and fullback Andre Santos are expected to resume training next week.
Diaby has been out for the past two months with a thigh injury while Santos has been sidelined since mid-November suffering from a thigh strain.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by John Mehaffey)
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has lashed out at his former club Stoke City and labelled claims he called their skipper Ryan Shawcross a "loser" as "absolutely disgraceful".
India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs to win the one-off test at Hyderabad on the final day on Monday.
Ireland flyhalf Paddy Jackson's virtuoso display in Saturday's Six Nations win over Italy means Johnny Sexton has a battle on his hands to reclaim his starting place, head coach Joe Schmidt has said.