Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
LONDON England midfielder Jack Wilshere is unlikely to be risked by Arsenal in the FA Cup against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday ahead of next week's Champions League clash at home to Bayern Munich.
The 21-year-old has been in great from since returning from a serious ankle problem and shone for England against Brazil in last week's friendly international at Wembley.
However, manager Arsene Wenger is wary of pushing Wilshere too hard after he suffered a minor thigh injury against Sunderland in the Premier League last weekend.
"I will not take a risk," Wenger said on Friday. "(That is because I have) the rest of the season in mind and what happened to him before."
Defender Laurent Koscielny is also a doubt for the fifth round Cup tie against Championship (second tier) side Blackburn because of a calf problem.
"Wilshere and Koscielny have a test this morning and Thomas Vermaelen should be back. He has a definite test today," Wenger said. "We have plenty of people in training today who have a test and we'll see how well they come out of it."
Arsenal face Bayern on Tuesday at the Emirates in the first leg of their last 16 tie.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
LONDON Any attempt by Formula One to turn back the clock and return to V8 or V10 engines would be unacceptable to society and trigger a walkout by manufacturers, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt has said.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.