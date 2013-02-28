New Zealand out for 341, lead by 33 runs in Dunedin
WELLINGTON South Africa bowled New Zealand out for 341, a lead of 33 runs, shortly after tea on the third day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.
LONDON Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna will miss the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and midfielder Abou Diaby is rated a 50-50 chance.
"Abou has a calf problem, a minor one. He will have tests and then we will see if we can use him or not," manager Arsene Wenger told a news conference on Thursday.
Diaby's fellow Frenchman Sagna has a knee injury and missed last weekend's Premier League win over Aston Villa.
"He is not ready for Sunday. It is too short for him," said Wenger.
Arsenal are fifth in the league on 47 points, two behind Chelsea and four adrift of third-placed Spurs.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.