Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
LONDON Arsenal pair Francis Coquelin and Johan Djourou will spend next season on loan at German teams Freiburg and Hamburg SV respectively.
French midfielder Coquelin, who has featured 43 times since joining the Londoners as a 17-year-old in 2008, will aim to gain more experience and build up his playing time, the club said on their website (www.arsenal.com) on Friday.
Freiburg finished fifth in the league last season.
Switzerland defender Djourou, who spent the second half of last term on loan at Hanover 96, heads back to the Bundesliga with Hamburg who were seventh when the campaign ended in May.
"Everyone at Arsenal would like to wish Johan the best of luck," the club added.
