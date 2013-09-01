Arsenal's Olivier Giroud (C) celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates, London, England September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON A first-half goal by Olivier Giroud earned Arsenal a 1-0 win over big-spending local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League north London derby on Sunday.

Spurs have spent heavily in the transfer window in anticipation of the potential world-record sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid, while Arsenal have only brought in Yaya Sanogo and Mathieu Flamini on free transfers.

Arsenal, however, looked the more cohesive side and were rewarded after 23 minutes when Tomas Rosicky and Theo Walcott combined to set up Giroud at the near post for his third goal in as many matches.

It was a sweet victory for Arsenal who have recovered from their shock 3-1 defeat by Aston Villa on the opening day of the season with two successive wins.

