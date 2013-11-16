LONDON Poland international goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who joined Arsenal's academy in 2006 from his hometown club Legia Warsaw, made his Gunners debut in 2009 and has played 121 times for the side. He has also played 15 times for Poland.

Szczesny told the official Arsenal website (www.arsenal.com): "I am very pleased to have signed a new contract. Arsenal is like my family and I'm so happy to be committing my long-term future here.

"I've been at this club for over seven years now and I'd just like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their support towards me during my time here."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger added: "We're very pleased Wojciech has signed a new long-term contract. I have always believed he is an extremely talented player, with excellent reflexes and good mental strength.

"He continues to grow and improve all the time too, so he has the potential to be even better. He can be an important part of Arsenal Football Club for many years to come."

Szczesny has re-established himself as Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper this season, after being dropped by Wenger following a poor spell of form last season.

The Gunners, who did not specify the length of the deal, are currently top of the Premier League with Szczesny having played in all 11 of their league matches so far.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)