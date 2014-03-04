Arsenal's Tomas Rosicky (R) celebrates his goal against Sunderland with Olivier Giroud during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny (C) celebrates his goal against Sunderland with Olivier Giroud (L) and Per Mertesacker during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Germany international defender Per Mertesacker and Czech playmaker Tomas Rosicky have both signed new contracts with Arsenal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

"We are delighted that Mertesacker and Rosicky have committed their futures to the Club," manager Arsene Wenger said in a statement on the Gunners' website (www.arsenal.com).

"They are players of exceptional quality and experience, and have consistently proven themselves at the highest level. There is a great feeling of togetherness and belief in the group and this news will only help to strengthen this further."

The club did not give details about the length of the contracts.

Mertesacker, 29, is now in his third season with the North Londoners and has served as occasional captain while Rosicky, 33, has made 209 appearances in eight seasons with Arsenal.

German Mertesacker, a boyhood fan of the club, said renewing his contract had been an easy decision.

"I have been here for two and a half great years and feel I have great support from everyone at the Club and the fans...we have a great team here and we all want to do our best to win trophies," he said.

Arsenal, currently third in the Premier League, have not won any silverware since the FA Cup in 2005.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)