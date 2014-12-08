LONDON Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy will make his return from a long-term ankle injury in the Gunners' Champions League game against Galatasaray on Tuesday, manager Arsene Wenger told a news conference on Monday.

The Frenchman has not played since suffering the injury after falling awkwardly in the 2-2 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City on Sept. 13.

The 29-year-old full-back joined Arsenal from Newcastle United for 12 million pounds ($19.6 million) in July but played only seven times for his new club before getting injured.

Arsenal have 10 points after five Group D games, two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, and have already guaranteed their qualification to the knockout stages.

Arsenal team to face Galatasaray:

Wojciech Szczesny, Mathieu Debuchy, Per Mertesacker, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mathieu Flamini, Aaron Ramsey, Joel Campbell, Yaya Sanogo, Lukas Podolski.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Martyn Herman)