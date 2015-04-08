Arsenal's Jack Wilshere sits on the bench before their Champions League soccer match against Galatasaray at the Emirates Stadium in London October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Jack Wilshere is ready to make his return to first-team action after recovering from an ankle injury he picked up in November and the Arsenal midfielder is hoping he can make an impact before the end of the season.

The 23-year-old England international sustained the injury during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat by Manchester United in November and has since undergone two operations on his left ankle.

Wilshere played 90 minutes for Arsenal's under-21 side on Tuesday and hopes to play his part in the Gunners defending the FA Cup title, starting with their semi-final against Championship (second tier) side Reading at Wembley on April 18.

"You can train as much as you like but you can't get that match fitness unless you play," Wilshere told the club's website.

"I feel like I'm ready to play some part. When you're injured you look at your comeback date and the games around that time.

"The one that stands out is the FA Cup semi-final but even before that we've got big games and we've got to got to Man United as well so there's a chance to play this season."

Arsenal, who have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches and are second in the table, travel to 19th-placed Burnley on Saturday.

(Reporting By Michael Hann)