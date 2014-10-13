Arsenal's Hector Bellerin (L) challenges Southampton's Sadio Mane during their English League Cup soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Hector Bellerin's Arsenal career has so far been an undistinguished one, to say the least, but the young Spanish right back could get another chance to stake his claim for a place in Arsene Wenger's first team this weekend.

With new Mathieu Debuchy injured and England's Calum Chambers suspended for the home Premier League clash with Hull City, the 19-year-old is likely to play as Arsenal attempt to shake off this month's loss to Chelsea.

Bellerin returned from a loan spell at second tier Watford this year and was thrust into the spotlight last month when injuries meant he made his first start for the club away to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

As baptisms of fire go it was right up there, with Bellerin part of a defence that was given a torrid time by the Bundesliga side who could have at least doubled their 2-0 winning margin.

A few days later he was handed his first start at The Emirates and this time Arsenal slumped out of the League Cup after a 2-1 defeat by Southampton.

Despite the setbacks, Bellerin has impressed senior members of Arsenal's squad.

"He's a good addition to our squad and he can take his chance with Mathieu injured and Calum suspended," Per Mertesacker told Arsenal's website on Monday.

"He's got some great chances and he has to take them now because you never know what will happen in football.

"It's tough to establish yourself as a young player at Arsenal as a lot of the positions have two players in, so it's hard for the youngsters to impress in regular games.

"I have to encourage them to speak to me even though I'm 30 and have a lot of international caps. They have to be brave and be themselves. He needs to talk as well and that's what I demand from him.

"He listens a lot and he's a good guy, which gives him a good chance to be a regular pro at Arsenal."

Fellow Spaniard Mikel Arteta also has faith in Bellerin's ability to force his way into Arsenal's squad.

"He can be the right back of Arsenal for many years in my opinion, provided he gets the chance," Arteta said.

"Mentally, he handles what is requested to play at the highest level. He's got pace, he's got technique, and he's a very positive guy."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)