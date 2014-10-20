Arsenal's Jack Wilshere applauds the fans after their Champions League group D soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON England international Theo Walcott's imminent return cannot come soon enough for Arsenal team mate Jack Wilshere.

Walcott needed surgery after rupturing knee ligaments against Tottenham Hotspur in January but his rehabilitation is almost complete and England midfielder Wilshere believes the winger's comeback will spark the north London club's season.

"I've never played with someone before who times their runs so perfectly and keeps doing it, time after time," Wilshere told Arsenal's website (www.arsenal.com) on Monday.

"He gives us something different, he gives us pace. I know we've got Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who gives us pace but Theo gives you something different without the ball.

"It's a dream for a midfielder."

With Arsenal short on firepower and languishing 11 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea after eight games, Walcott's return will be a major boost.

Especially as Wilshere believes he has returned from injury as an even speedier player.

"He's got physically stronger and he looks quicker than he did before, that might seem impossible but he does," Wilshere said. "He's done a lot of work on his quads and his power so he's going to come back fine."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)